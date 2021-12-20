Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

