Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,069 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $33,432,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $5,066,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $243.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,676 shares of company stock worth $215,138,155.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
