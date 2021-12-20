Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,069 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $33,432,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $5,066,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $243.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,676 shares of company stock worth $215,138,155.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

