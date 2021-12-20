Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.12 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

