Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.
NYSE GPK traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.68. 213,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,142. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
