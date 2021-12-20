Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE GPK traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.68. 213,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,142. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

