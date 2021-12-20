Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 205,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,692,142 shares.The stock last traded at $17.93 and had previously closed at $19.81.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 466,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.