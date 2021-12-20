Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,512,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Greif by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

