GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $13.08 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $779.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

