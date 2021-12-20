GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $13.08 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $779.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
