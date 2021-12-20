GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.35.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

