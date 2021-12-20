GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PHOT opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.35.
About GrowLife
