GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

GTYH opened at $5.81 on Friday. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tj Parass bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth about $6,363,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,648,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

