Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) vs. Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Head to Head Comparison

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardforce AI and Shell Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.52 N/A N/A N/A Shell Midstream Partners $481.00 million 9.02 $543.00 million $1.31 8.42

Shell Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Guardforce AI and Shell Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell Midstream Partners 2 3 1 0 1.83

Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Shell Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shell Midstream Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Shell Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Shell Midstream Partners 106.61% 97.85% 24.92%

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

