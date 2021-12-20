Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 36.75.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 40.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 39.57. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 9.95 and a 1 year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.