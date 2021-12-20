GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,284 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.