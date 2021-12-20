GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $651.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $624.50 and its 200 day moving average is $566.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

