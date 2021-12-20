GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.12 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.