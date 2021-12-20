GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.4% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 155,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

