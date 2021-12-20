GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.