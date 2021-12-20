GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GXII stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

