Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR opened at $95.36 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

