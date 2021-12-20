Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME opened at $121.50 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

