Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $19.69 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

