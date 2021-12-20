Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $103.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.