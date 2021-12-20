Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 427.4% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $261.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

