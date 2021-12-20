Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.29.

AMG stock opened at $160.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.33 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.