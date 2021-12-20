Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 52,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

