Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.56% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 89,813 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

