Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

