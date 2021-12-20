Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,192 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 884,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Comcast by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

