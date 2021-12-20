Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 26.2% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Target by 3.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $223.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

