Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.75 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

