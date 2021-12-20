Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 37,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 32,910 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 378,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 132,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

