Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 13,755 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $267.42 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

