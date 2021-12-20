Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.88 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

