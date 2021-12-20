Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 638,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

HE traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

