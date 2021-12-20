HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,381 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $240,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

