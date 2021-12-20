H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 792,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,654,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

