Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Henry Schein by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

