Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

