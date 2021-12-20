Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $7.98

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $7.98 or 0.00017394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $37.52 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006785 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

