Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,059,000 after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,026,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,884,000 after purchasing an additional 195,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Hexcel stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

