Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $31.92 million and approximately $522,447.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.47 or 0.08297074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.52 or 1.00038434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

