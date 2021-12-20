HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $14.60

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $13.74. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

