Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,253. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

