Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 377,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Histogen by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Histogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Histogen by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Histogen in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company.

Shares of HSTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 21,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Histogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

