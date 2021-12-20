Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Hologic reported earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

