Honest (HNST) Market Cap Achieves $1.77 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $4,699.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.18 or 0.08321968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,881.71 or 1.00135945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

