Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Decreased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $205.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

