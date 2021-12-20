Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NYSE HON opened at $205.17 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

