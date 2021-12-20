Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 596.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

