HOQU Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, HOQU has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $257,809.38 and $1.20 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006686 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

