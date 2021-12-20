Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMLSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 18,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,799. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

